Oswego County Joins Alzheimer’s Association To Mark ‘Longest Day’ June 15

OSWEGO COUNTY – Local volunteers join in a worldwide event at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the Oswego Farmers’ Market on West First Street. The annual “Longest Day” event is organized by the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness for care and support for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers.

Elizabeth Weimer, coordinator of caregiver services for the Oswego County Office for the Aging, said the fifth annual event is held near the date of the summer solstice to honor the strength, heart and endurance of people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

Volunteers will meet at the city stage during Oswego Farmers’ Market, take photos and discuss the “Longest Day” event, and then walk the “Healthy Mile” around the bridges at 5:30 p.m.

“We encourage people to wear purple, the color of the Alzheimer’s Association, to show their love and support,” said Weimer.

The event will only be cancelled if the Oswego Farmers’ Market is cancelled.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country, and the only cause of death among the top 10 that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and this number is estimated to grow to as many as 16 million by the year 2050.

For more information, contact Weimer at the Oswego County Office for the Aging, 315-349-3570 or [email protected].

