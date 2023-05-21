OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues its weekly immunization clinic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

General childhood and adult immunizations are offered at the clinics, including COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Our Tuesday immunization clinics are quick, easy and convenient for people of all ages,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Within minutes we can look up your vaccination records and give you what vaccine you need for school or work.”

Appointments are required for the clinic and can be made by calling 315-349-3547. For more information, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com

