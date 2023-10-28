Oswego County Once Again Joins Operation Green Light

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County will join other counties across the state in Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide campaign recognizes the challenges of military service, the transition back to civilian life and every honorable contribution and sacrifice in between.

“It’s important to recognize the men and women in the U.S. Armed Services,” said Eric Boozer, director of the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency. “The sacrifices they’ve made are vital in protecting the freedoms we all share.”

The cupola of the Oswego County Courthouse will be illuminated in green light during the month of November to honor veterans and their immeasurable sacrifice.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to display an indoor or outdoor green light to show all military veterans that they are appreciated and supported. Participants can share their support on social media with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Operation Green Light is a collaboration between the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), New York State County Executive’s Association (NYSCEA), the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association and the 62 counties of New York State. It was developed in 2021 and further adopted by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO). Oswego County is among the many counties that joined the operation and continue to support it.

For more details about Operation Green Light, visit https://www.nysac.org/operationgreenlight.

To schedule an appointment with Oswego County Veterans’ Services, call the office at 315-591-9100 or go to www.oswegocounty.com/veterans.

