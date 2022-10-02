Oswego County Opportunities Presents Longevity Awards To Employees

October 2, 2022 Contributor
Pictured above from left are Education Services Dietician Patricia Williams, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, and Health and Nutrition Financial Assistant Elaine Briggs. Absent from photo is Corporate Credit/Collections Specialist Sue Lorenz.

FULTON – Celebrating 35 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 35 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

Pictured above from left are Nutrition Services Program Services Manager for Allison Griffin, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, OPTIONS Advocate Kathy Corey. Absent from photo is Accounting Specialist John Halstead.

