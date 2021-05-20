HANNIBAL, NY – Oswego County P-TECH student Andrew Blodgett, from Hannibal Central School District, was elected as the 2021-2022 SkillsUSA president for the NYS chapter.

“I knew that SkillsUSA was a great organization that I wanted to support after my first experience with it, and I really enjoy working with a team and leading,” Blodgett said.

One of the requirements to be considered was delivering a speech to elect state officers during this year’s virtual state competition; Blodgett was also put on the spot to answer a question in front of delegates.

The news that he received the honor came during a recent virtual awards ceremony, which students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation watched together in the gymnasium at the CiTi main campus in Mexico, coordinated by SkillsUSA advisors Ryan Wood and Savannah Zohler.

“I’m not entirely sure what words best describe how I felt – accomplished, proud, fulfilled – maybe a mix,” he said. “My mom cried happy tears, and I had a smile on my face the whole day. It was fantastic, and our SkillsUSA advisors did a great job setting things up.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together as a career and technical student organization. SkillsUSA’s mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...