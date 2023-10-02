Oswego County P-TECH Students Compete in Industry Challenge

OSWEGO COUNTY – P-TECH students recently competed in the Battle for the Cohort Cup; the first industry challenge of the school year.

Students in grades 9-11 partnered with their cohorts and industry mentors to compete in seven different challenges: “Precision Measuring & Nail / Screw,” “Socket Set – Size & Fasten Parts Board,” “PVC Pipe Assembly & Container,” “Tool Knowledge Relay Race,” “STEM Puzzle,” “Planter Box Challenge” and the “Paper Tower Challenge.”

Jennifer Vant, P-TECH Math Instructor, said “this challenge was set up by the staff and incorporated tool safety, tool identification, teamwork, various skills and industry safety. The purpose of this challenge was to build community between students and industry professionals.”

Numerous mentors were present for the event, ranging from alumni to current employees to industry partners. After the challenges were complete, mentors met with the students in small groups to answer questions and offer professional advice specific to their fields.

One of these mentors was Olivia Pappa, a P-TECH alumna who currently works for Novelis. When asked about the importance of mentoring these challenges, she said, “these events build networking and connections, and that is the key.”

It was a tough competition filled with many skilled and talented students, but one team came out on top. Taking first place was Joshua Davis Jr., Jasmine Vincent and Morgan Coats from Hannibal, Ethan Clark from Fulton and Christopher Wood and Atlas Taylor from Mexico.

P-TECH counselor and event coordinator, Daniel Lupa, summed up the event when he said:

“The team-based challenge offered students the opportunity to learn basic knowledge of hand-tools, the engineering design process and valuable teamwork and communication skills. When students engage in these work-ready skill activities, we see an increase in student confidence and motivation as well as a greater understanding of the wide-ranging career opportunities that are out there within advanced manufacturing.”

P-TECH is a partnership between students, component school districts, Onondaga Community College and industry partners, providing students with rigorous and hands-on academic, technical and workplace experiences that lead to a high school diploma and an associate degree, free of cost.

To learn more about the Oswego County P-TECH program, visit CiTiboces.org/PTECH.

