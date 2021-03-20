OSWEGO COUNTY – Education and workforce collaborators throughout Oswego County are excited to announce the first virtual Career Summit for Oswego County students. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 via Zoom.

“Oswego County students will have the opportunity to attend virtual workshops of their choice, gain advice from experienced business professionals and participate in a live panel discussion,” said Chena Tucker, director of the SUNY Oswego Office of Business and Community Relations.

There will be games, prizes, and entertainment throughout the virtual summit.

The event is organized by the Oswego County Workforce Development Board, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, SUNY Oswego, Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, all Oswego County school districts, and CiTI BOCES.

“Students will also have the opportunity to sign up for mock interviews given by working professionals in the Central New York area,” said Brian Chetney, director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and chair of the Workforce Development Board’s Youth Committee. “The entire event will be recorded and posted on the Virtual Career Summit website for those who are unable to attend the live portion but are still interested in participating.”

The business panel board is made up of individuals who have excelled in their field in and around Oswego County. Atom Avery is a local entrepreneur who owns and operates rental properties as well as other businesses in the area; Chena Tucker is the director of the Office of Business and Community Relations at SUNY Oswego; and Jeff Knauss is a SUNY Oswego graduate who co-founded Digital Hyve, a Syracuse marketing firm.

For more information and to attend the live event, visit the Oswego County Virtual Career Summit website at https://sites.google.com/fulton.cnyric.org/oswegocountycareersummit?fbclid=IwAR0w4cjIgshusdBgof4fwebbrULrIBjiOJNY3eq4EWfrE-1uQvJbiA2bK2o.

