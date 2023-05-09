Oswego, NY – The Oswego County Prevention Coalition will be hosting a Mental Health & Wellness Fair on June 3rd from 10am to 2pm at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center located at 26 East 1st Street in Oswego, New York. This event is free to all attendees and is aimed at promoting mental health awareness and connecting community members with local mental health professionals.

The fair will feature vendors specializing in various forms of mental health and wellness, offering resources and information on mental health services available in the area. In addition to the vendor exhibits, the fair will feature guest speaker, Matt Griffin, author, public speaker, and mental health advocate.

Griffin is a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Keene NH Police Departments. Today, he is the owner of Journey Speaking and Books, a national speaker, mentor, and consultant passionate about changing the culture around mental health and police, members of the military, Emergency Services, and Fire Fighters. Griffin is also the author of the #1 Amazon bestselling book “The Journey to Midnight.”

This Mental Health & Wellness Fair aims to provide community members with resources and information to promote positive mental health practices. For more information, please contact [email protected].

