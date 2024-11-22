OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Nov. 17-23 as Apprenticeship Week at its latest meeting. The week serves to raise awareness of the vital role registered apprenticeships provide to the workforce by allowing apprentices to earn while they learn and prepare a pathway to well-paying quality jobs and careers. The Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee was on-hand to present the proclamation. Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; Committee Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Vice Chairwoman Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen, District 21; Oswego County Workforce Development Executive Director Rachel Pierce;

