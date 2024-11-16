OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented a certificate of appreciation to Elizabeth Weimer for her 10 years of service with Oswego County. Weimer is a Senior Aging Services Specialist and NY Connects/Caregiver Services Coordinator at the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA). Weimer coordinates both the Caregiver Program and NY Connects, which links people of all ages to long term services. She also spearheads multiple OFA programs, including “Santa for Seniors,” the “Longest Day” event to raise Alzheimer’s Disease awareness, mini resource fairs at senior resident buildings and more. Pictured from left are Oswego County legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Oswego County OFA Director Sara Sunday; Weimer; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Committee Vice Chairman James Scanlon, District 16; and Kevin Hill, District 15.

