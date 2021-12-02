OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Salvation Army relies on many members of the public to contribute Christmas gifts of toys, clothing, and many other items, especially for children.

Some items are obtained using tags listing gifts for one child with appropriate size and other information. The Army instituted a change this year by replacing the child’s first name with an identifying number known only to the Corps officers. That was done to preserve the privacy of children who have such distinctive first names that their identities might be revealed.

Salvation Army Major Heather Odom assures donors that “Each tag pertains to a real person of Oswego County whose identity is known by the Corps officers and who will receive the gift described on the tag.”

Christmas trees with gift tags on them may be found at Planet Fitness and the Oswego Y. Donors may pick up one or more tags, purchase the requested gifts, affix the tags to the unwrapped gifts, and return them to where they picked up the tag not later than December 16.

Donors who prefer, may participate via Walmart registries. Go to Walmart.com; drop down the Services menu; select Registry, Lists & Gifts; select Registries drop down menu; select Registry for Good; click on either Salvation Army Oswego or Fulton; click Support Now; and proceed to select the gifts you wish to purchase. The displayed items were selected by our Corps officers early in the fall with known children in mind.

The officers and Advisory Board members of the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps and deeply grateful to the generous people of our county who make Army services available to people of need through their gifts of time, talents, and resources.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...