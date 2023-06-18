POTSDAM, NY- The following local residents were among the 123 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2022-23 school year, the conference announced this morning. Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.

Nicholas Parrish of Fulton, N.Y. is a junior member of the SUNY Potsdam Men’s Lacrosse team and is majoring in Exercise Science.

Emily Yousey of Lacona, N.Y. is a sophomore member of the SUNY Potsdam Women’s Cross Country/Women’s Track & Field team and is majoring in Biology.

About SUNY Potsdam Athletics:

SUNY Potsdam is a member of NCAA Division III and the State University of New York Athletic Conference. The College sponsors 19 varsity athletic programs and has offered intercollegiate athletics since 1947, though some sports date back to the early 1900’s. The Bears have won three individual NCAA Championships and two team national titles. Potsdam has also captured 20 SUNYAC Championships in various sports. To learn more, visit www.potsdambears.com.

