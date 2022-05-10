OSWEGO – On April 26, 2022, Community Solar Authority, a company that helps organizations access solar credits through community solar, working out of Oswego, enrolled the Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) to align on sustainability values while benefiting from recent community solar legislation.

OCFCU is emerging as a leader in sustainability for the Oswego County area through simple sustainability options with Community Solar Authority.

Through the agreement with Community Solar Authority, the Oswego County Federal Credit Union has subscribed to local New York community solar farms, and will receive solar credits on their utility bill when the project goes live.

According to a Managing Partner of Community Solar Authority, Dakota Malone, “the credit union will reap the benefits of guaranteed savings through becoming a subscriber.”

“Based on the credit union’s electric usage, we essentially set them up to save thousands of dollars per year in electricity costs with a ten minute enrollment process and no-cost to participate,” Malone said.

Community Solar Authority serves business owners, investors, and municipalities in getting access to community solar through no-lose offers and also serves as a gateway to simple sustainability thanks to the low-barrier-to-entry legislation that comes with getting involved.

In 2019, New York State passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which detailed the state’s aggressive goals for renewable energy. Outlined in the CLCPA, the state government wants 70% of the state’s electricity to be coming from renewable sources by the year 2030 and according to Malone, community solar is one of the big ways they can achieve this goal.

Community Solar Authority Managing Partner, Dakota Malone stated, “We’re honored to be transforming the way New York organization’s think about sustainability. Growing up in CNY myself- it feels good being able to serve in local markets and bring value back to the same community I was raised in. We are committed to serving as expert guides to help bridge the gap to community solar for local organizations. Working with OFCU has been beneficial in helping make progress toward achieving NY’s aggressive clean energy goals, and it’s going to bring an amazing ROI on a $0 investment.”

Community Solar Authority is also offering community solar options to New York homeowners, renters and businesses. Visit https://www.communitysolarauthority.com/news/oswego-federal-credit-union for more information.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...