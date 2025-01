OSWEGO – The Oswego Elks will be holding a hoop shoot for all 8-13 year-old boys and girls at the Oswego Middle School on October 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Your age of eligibility is determined by your birthdate, April 1, 2022.

For information contact Bob Holmes 8457975398 [email protected]

