OSWEGO – The Oswego Elks Lodge will be hosting a beer, spirit and wine tasting on Saturday, June 19 to benefit Elks Major Projects.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with three time slots for tastings. Tastings will run from 4 – 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m. We will be featuring wines from Colloca and Fox Run wineries and spirits from Lock 1 Distillery in Phoenix. Eagle Beverage will be on hand with various beer selections.

Monies raised from the tastings will go toward Elks Major Projects, which seeks to help adults and children with cerebral palsy and their families in New York State. Through the years, the New York State Elks Association has raised over $10 million which has led to the creation of educational and community programs, adult programming and family support services. Funding also aids with home service programs, which are staffed in every county in New York State serving over 12,000 cerebral palsy patients and their families.

At the end of each tasting, one attendee will win a bottle of wine from the tastings. Additionally, there will be opportunities to purchase tickets for a lotto board valued at $125 and a “Dining Night Out” gift board featuring various local eateries. Funds raised from the dining and lotto boards will benefit the Oswego Elks Lodge local charitable projects. These projects include veterans programs, Camp Bristol, local scholarships, food pantry donations and Christmas food baskets given to families in need.

Tickets for the tasting are $15.00 and are presale only. People may purchase tickets by calling the Oswego Elks Lodge at 315-343-1660 from 1 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, or by contacting Michelle Turner at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...