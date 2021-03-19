OSWEGO – The Oswego Evangelical Alliance of Churches invites you to worship with other congregations on Good Friday, April 2, with music and a message.

The service starts at 7 p.m. at the Oswego Alliance Church located at 371 Thompson Road.

Face coverings will be required while in the building at all times at Oswego Alliance Church. For more socially distanced seating, the church lobby will be open with more spacing between sections and two overflow rooms with a max seating capacity of 20 people. The service will be live streamed on the Oswego Alliance Church Facebook page.

The service will also be live streamed at Elim Grace Church, 340 West First Street with limited seating with a more flexible face covering policy (only required while singing).

For more information, please call (315) 342-5493.

