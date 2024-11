OSWEGO – The Oswego First United Methodist is seeking an accompanist.

It is a part-time, paid position (approximately 10 hours per week) with the primary responsibility of supporting the Music Director and the music of the Oswego FUMC. A resume can be sent to S/PPRC-Accompanist, Oswego FUMC, 7111 ST RT 104, Oswego, NY 13126. For more information, stop in at the church office or call 315-343-6335 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

