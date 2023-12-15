Oswego Industries and the Arc of Oswego County Helps Area Seniors

FULTON- Oswego Industries, Inc. and the Arc of Oswego County recently conducted a food and personal hygiene drive to support local seniors, with distribution coordinated by the Oswego County Office of the Aging and NY Connects.

Over a five-week period, employees of Oswego Industries, Inc., and the Arc of Oswego County generously contributed over 540 pounds of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items to NY Connects.

Oswego Industries, Inc. added 17 turkeys to the donation, which will be made into baskets and delivered by Oswego County Office of the Aging and NY Connects with help from Oswego Industries staff and individuals enrolled in our comm hab program to area seniors in need. Adding the turkey brings the total weight donated to over 780 lbs. of food and personal hygiene that will be distributed in the coming weeks.

Elizabeth Weimer, a senior aging services specialist with Oswego County Office of the Aging and NY Connects, said “These items are going to be distributed to the lowest-income seniors in rural areas. There are approximately 150 seniors that will benefit from this donation.”

About Oswego Industries, Inc.

Oswego Industries Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities by providing them with meaningful employment and opportunities for personal growth. Through a wide range of programs and services, Oswego Industries Inc. promotes independence, inclusion, and a sense of purpose for individuals with disabilities. For more information, please call (315) 598-3108 or visit us online www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

About the Arc of Oswego County

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Services include community habilitation, respite services, and senior day habilitation programs. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. For more information, please call (315) 598-3108 or visit us online www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

About the Oswego County Office for the Aging

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) helps seniors through directly provided services such as case management, insurance counseling, information, referral & assistance and outreach. OFA also contracts with agencies to provide services such as senior nutrition service, transportation, legal services, health promotion, social adult day care, consumer directed in-home services, personal care aides and housekeeper chore aides. For more information about the Oswego County Office for the Aging please visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/office_for_the_aging

About NY Connects

NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance. We can help you link to long term services and supports, such as home care, transportation and meals. Our goal is to help individuals remain in their homes as long as possible. For more information about NY Connects please visit https://www.nyconnects.ny.gov/

