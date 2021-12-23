FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Jodi Kobus for 25 years of service.

Kobus rose through the ranks of the agency’s Life Day Hab program, starting as a Direct Support Professional (DSP) and then becoming Lead DSP before transitioning to her current role as Program Coordinator. Until just 5 years ago, she managed all of the scheduling for the program on paper. “I didn’t get a computer until 2016,” Kobus said with a laugh. “Whiteout was my best friend.”

Throughout her time with the agency, Kobus has been active in assisting with fundraisers and serving on various committees, in addition to performing her everyday duties. This holiday season, we at Oswego Industries are incredibly grateful for Jodi and all of our dedicated employees.

If you are interested in being part of our team, the agency is currently recruiting candidates for full-time and part-time positions. Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email [email protected] for more information. Job postings related to administration, human services, custodial and maintenance positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website: www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.

Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

