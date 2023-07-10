FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc. and The Arc of Oswego County are excited to announce the promotion of five exceptional individuals within their organizations.

Avery Sanders has been promoted to the position of Plan Coordinator for Programs and Services, Michelle Petrie as the new Seniors Team Lead, Sara Becker as the Group Day Hab Team Lead, Christina Bort as the LIFE Team Lead, and Kristen Caruso as the Designate Trainer.

These dedicated professionals have consistently demonstrated their commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their promotions reflect their outstanding skills and contributions.

Avery Sanders, in his new role as Plan Coordinator for Programs and Services, will oversee the development and implementation of comprehensive plans to ensure the delivery of high-quality programs and services. Sanders’ experience and deep understanding of the unique needs of individuals with disabilities make her an excellent choice for this pivotal position.

“Avery has consistently advocated for the rights and well-being of individuals with disabilities, and his promotion reflects his dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for our supported individuals,” said Lee Sullivan, Director of Programs and Services for the two agencies.

Michelle Petrie’s promotion to the role of Seniors Team Lead highlights her leadership skills and her passion for supporting the aging population with intellectual and developmental disabilities within the community. In her new position, Petrie will lead a team dedicated to meeting the specific needs of seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Petrie has spent more than 15 years in eldercare with the last five years as a DSP with the Arc of Oswego County.

“Michelle’s experience in senior care, combined with her compassion and commitment will further enhance the support provided to seniors and their families,” Sullivan said.

Sara Becker’s promotion to Group Day Hab Team Lead is a testament to her leadership abilities and her dedication to person-centered planning. Sara will guide her team in creating a nurturing and stimulating environment for participants enrolled in group day habilitation.

“Sara’s deep commitment to ensuring individuals with disabilities achieve their goals and lead fulfilling lives, Sara’s expertise will strengthen the program and the experiences of those involved,” Group Day Habilitation Program Coordinator for Oswego Industries Kassandra Kearns said.

Christina Bort’s appointment as the LIFE Team Lead demonstrates her commitment to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In her new role, Christina will be responsible for leading a team that provides person-centered services, enabling participants to live fulfilling lives within their communities.

“Christina’s passion for fostering independence and her dedication to advocacy will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of those she supports,” Oswego Industries Services Manager and Therapy Administrator Nicole Ames said.

Kristen Caruso’s promotion to Designate Trainer signifies her exceptional skills and expertise in training and development. Caruso, has more than five years as a DSP at Oswego Industries and other area agencies, will be responsible for designing and delivering training programs that enhance the skills and knowledge of staff members within Oswego Industries Inc.

Sullivan went onto say, “Kristen’s commitment to professional growth and her ability to cultivate a supportive learning environment make her an invaluable asset to the organization.”

Oswego Industries Inc. and The Arc of Oswego County congratulate Avery Sanders, Michelle Petrie, Sara Becker, Christina Bort, and Kristen Caruso on their well-deserved promotions. Their exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the individuals they serve reflect the organizations’ shared vision of empowering individuals with disabilities and promoting inclusivity.

About Oswego Industries Inc: Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. We accomplish this by striving to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation. Find more information at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

About The Arc of Oswego County: The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, senior day habilitation programs, planning assistance, and more. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to children and adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

