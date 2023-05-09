Oswego Music Hall Season Finale With Annie Sumi And Travis Knapp And Dinner May 13

OSWEGO COUNTY— The Oswego Music Hall Season Finale has become a much-anticipated music and food fest. It takes place on Saturday, May 13 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego.

Travis Knapp & Annie Sumi blend their artistic sensibilities into an engaging and dynamic folk experience. Weaving together sounds of acoustic guitar, banjo, piano, and lush vocal harmonies, this duo invites the audience to sing and experience the connection that music inspires.

Annie Sumi is an ethereal-folk artist from Canada. Her music is intimate and expansive, inviting the listener into a familiar otherworld. Inspired by the mirrored relationship between physical and emotional landscapes, Sumi’s music speaks of the human experience through the language of the senses. “Listening to Annie Sumi in concert is like taking a musical forest bath” says Carter Smith of Common Ground Concerts.

Since 2015, the Ontario-based songwriter has released two critically-acclaimed albums and toured her music across Canada, parts of the U.S. and Europe. Both Reflections and In the Unknown have been awarded with a number of nominations as ‘Emerging Artist’, ‘Female Vocalist’, and ‘Songwriter of the Year’, and received support from national and international radio. Sumi’s third album, Solastalgia, was written at the foot of Sleeping Buffalo Mountain on Stoney Nakoda and Blackfoot territory at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. The album digests terminology found in Dr. Glenn Albrecht’s Earth Emotions in hopes of creating conversation about the ongoing climate emergency. Please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87kcqqNJZh0 to view a video. Further information is found at https://anniesumi.com/.

“Travis Knapp is a brilliant musician with a resonant voice. His songs are uplifting and strong, kindling a sense of hope and optimism. He is very impressive” Starhawk, author and activist.

A Travis Knapp show is full of audience singing, rich vocal harmonies, clawhammer banjo, joyful dance grooves, acoustic vibes, heartfelt stories, gardening tips, bicycle touring tales, an occasional circus performer, and inspiration to come to this life in a good way. His folk music pulls together personal and community growth with social justice and everyday spiritual practice. He is currently working on his 5th studio album, a chamber folk collection that will feature a string quartet on all the songs. Please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPr1xk_hLes to view a video. Further information is found at https://travisknapp.com/.

The Emerging Artist Showcase (winners from the Open Mic contest) include: Amanda Rogers (opener); Kellen Bassette; Nora Kelly; Natalie Breitbeck; The Bad Apas with Alex Daigle, Phiona Buck & Apollo Avery; Caitie Dawson; Seth Rasmussen, and Johnathan Coleman (closing reception).

Doors will open at 5:15. Music begins around 5:45 and will run throughout the entire evening with our Emerging Artists Showcase followed by our main headliner, Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp, who will take the stage around 8:15.

Dinner will be served from 6:30 – 7:30. Dinner options will consist of a Pulled Pork Dinner from J & T’s Flippin Chicken, or a vegan Farmer’s Market Sandwich from Nora’s (which is also available gluten-free. All options are $15 each, and come with a variety of sides including produce and cider donated by Ontario Orchards, dessert. We’ll also have coffee, tea, lemonade & water on hand (for a small donation), but feel free to bring your own favorite beverage as well.

In the words of our president, Ellen Wahl: “We’re excited to be closing our 45th year on such a high note – the culmination of a stellar line-up that saw record attendance levels in 2023. Best of all, we saw the return of many long-time friends while welcoming a number of new patrons as well. I also received numerous accolades on the caliber of volunteers – especially welcome after a paucity of help and patronage due to COVID. We have so much to celebrate!”

Admission to the Finale is free for members of the Oswego Music Hall. Non-member tickets are $15 (half price for ages 16 and under and under 5 free). Tickets for the show and dinner can be purchased online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ and at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego; or cash or check at the door.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1977. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through different tasks. For more information email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected] or access the Music Hall website.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, Instagram page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...