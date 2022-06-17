Oswego Native Given Education Award At LeMoyne College

OSWEGO – Claudia Chetney was recently awarded the LeMoyne College Purcell School of Professional Studies Catherine and William Lynn Education Medal.

The Lynn Educational Medal is awarded by LeMoyne College to a graduating senior who has demonstrated outstanding potential to be exemplary elementary, secondary and special education school teachers.

Chetney is a 2018 Oswego High School Graduate who graduated this May magna cum laude from LeMoyne College with a degree in psychology and concentration in childhood and special education.

