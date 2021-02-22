OSWEGO – The annual Oswego St. Baldrick’s fundraiser has been selected as one of ten finalists for the monthly “CNY Tuesdays” contest.

The top five most-voted fundraisers will receive $2,000, while the bottom five will be eligible to reapply for other months. Voting is four five days only – Sunday through noon on Thursday, February 25. People can vote any and every day, but they can only vote once per day.

To vote, go to https://cnytuesdays.com/ and click on VOTE. Then scroll down to the Oswego St. Baldrick’s page, and click on VOTE again. Then you fill out a few information fields, and you’re done! The whole voting process takes less than two minutes, and even less after you’ve done it once.

The 15th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County will be done virtually this year, with no face-to-face head-shaving event planned for this spring. Still, shavees can register at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/OswegoCounty2021 and then get started raising funds for life-saving childhood cancer research.

Fundraising teams are encouraged, and donations can be made by phone (1-888-899-2253) or online.

Questions can be directed to Dan Witmer at 315/529-5154 or [email protected]



