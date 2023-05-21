CEDARVILLE, OH – Sophia Usiatynski from Oswego, majoring in Industrial & Innov. Design, was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

