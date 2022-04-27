OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill dinner on Sunday, May 1 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The menu includes chili, cornbread, and dessert. The dinner will be drive thru or walk thru only in the church parking lot. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

The next freewill dinner is June 5.

The church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. The Bag Sale starts at noon May 14. A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase socks and other necessary clothing for local elementary age students. Anyone wishing to donate may bring the items beginning May 9 to the church from 9 a.m. to noon or call the church for arrangements. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be required and available if needed.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

