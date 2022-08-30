Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto

MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto.

The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of the Minetto Bridge, west side. Other smaller sections along the local shoreline were also attacked. Basically, the top rosettes with their nutlets and short portion of the stem stem were removed.

The water chestnuts are an invasive plant that if left to grow can form large matted areas, adversely affecting the natural water inhabitants and clogging waterways and water intakes of the locks.

The top of the plant, seen on the water surface, is known as a rosette. The plant produces multiple nuts, which then in turn, produce more water chestnuts.The nuts can stay dormant for over six years, before sprouting. A good portion of the mat was removed.

A total of 37 bags of the water chestnuts were collected. Weighing several bags, the average weight was about 30+ lbs. That’s over 1100 lbs of water chestnuts collected and disposed of by composting.

“We hope all along or on the river will help to eradicate these invasive plants. It works,” the Yakkers said.

Rena Bastian with pulled Water Chestnut rosettes Lisa Baldwin shows one of the Water Chestnut rosettes pulled. Ellen Wahl and granddaughter, Luna, a family team pull and collect the Water Chestnut rosettes. Mike Tafle, left and Rick Kaulfuss, transport the group’s collected Water Chestnuts.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...