OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will host a golf tournament fundraiser on May 22 at Stone Creek Golf Club, 229 State Route 104A.

The event will benefit the Oswego YMCA’s mission to enable children to realize their potential, prepare youth for life, offer ways for families to have fun together, help seniors stay fit and connected through group exercise classes and empower people to be healthier in spirt, mind and body through the many programs, services and initiatives offered.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at Stone Creek Golf Club and includes food and beverages, a putting competition, challenges and a “Beat the Pro” contest. In addition, Farmers Insurance is sponsoring at $10,000 hole in one challenge for the event.

The fee for participation in the shotgun start tournament is $260 for a group of four. Team captains can pre-register online at oswegoymca.org or by calling the YMCA at 315-342-6082. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsorship or donations may also contact the Y.

Funds from this and other YMCA events also help support the Y’s Annual Campaign which allows the organization to provide low- and no-cost programs and direct financial assistance as well as the many programs and services for the Oswego community.

The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First Street, Oswego, NY. For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.

