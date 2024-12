OSWEGO – The Oswego Youth Basketball Association will be hosting a chicken BBQ fundraiser at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego on October 17, 2021 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The meal includes chicken, salt potatoes, beans, roll and dessert for $12. Presales must be picked up by 2 p.m.

