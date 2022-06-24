PACS Seniors Receive Financial Boost

PULASKI, NY – Seniors at Pulaski Academy and Central Schools recently received a financial boost for their future endeavors in the form of scholarships and awards.

The recent Senior Awards Night saw students receive dozens of scholarships and awards totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It is my honor and privilege to present these bright young men and women with these rewards,” said High School Principal Patrick Vrooman. “These scholarships have been very graciously funded and I know our students are very grateful.”

