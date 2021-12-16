Parking Lot Improvements Made At Great Bear

FULTON – This December, parking lot improvements were made, with guardrail fencing, to promote safety entering, leaving and within Great Bear Springs Recreation Area.

Friends of Great Bear wishes to thank the Oswego County Community Foundation for its generous support of this project.

Special thanks goes to the Emerick Fund and the MBT Bank Fund that supported this project. Fencing materials and installment were provided by Arrow Fence. The Oswego County Community Foundation makes impactful change in our region with the distribution of grant awards. It was established in 2013 as a geographic fund to serve as a source of charitable dollars for the benefit of nonprofits working in Oswego County.

Information about The Oswego County Community Foundation can be found at: https://cnycf.org/our-affiliates/oswego-county-community-foundation/

Great Bear Springs Recreation Area, owned by the City of Fulton and the Town of Volney, is a non-motorized multi-use 550 acre wooded park.

It has over 7 miles of varied trails and habitats that attract outdoor enthusiasts of many ages and interests. Information for Great Bear can be found at: https://friendsofgreatbear.org

