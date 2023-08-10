OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County will be hosting a workshop on pawpaw fruit for small-scale producers interested in establishing an orchard. This event will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Mexico, NY. The workshop will touch on the unique characteristics of the fruit, best growing practices, potential markets, current challenges, and establishing a working group for new pawpaw growers. The workshop will also include a farm tour of a small pawpaw planting recently established just outside the village of Mexico, NY.

Speakers will be Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Educator for CCE Oswego County, Anya Osatuke, Berry Specialist for CCE Harvest NY, and Griffin Erich, a student at Cornell University specializing in pawpaw fruit. All three presenters spoke at last year’s NYS Pawpaw Conference and will be giving an overview of the fruit for those interested in establishing a commercial orchard.

Online registration is required and is limited to 30 people maximum. The cost is $10 per person. To confirm your online registration, checks should be made out to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County located at 3288 Main Street, Mexico, NY 13114. To register online please go to thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2023/09/23/introducing-pawpaw-fruit-for-small-orchards or scan the QR code. For more information, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Ag Educator for CCE Oswego County at 315-963-7286 ext. 200 or [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.

