OSWEGO – Paws Across Oswego County is bringing back its Howliday Shopping Faire this year on November 7, 2021.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Paws & Effect (2035 County Route 1 Oswego, NY 13126), vendors will be setting up to welcome customers to this event for the first time since 2019.

PAOC is excited to bring back one of their supporters favorite events this year. While keeping safety and comfort in mind, the event will look slightly different, but there will still be plenty to see and shop to support the foster animals in the rescue’s care.

At this time, PAOC is welcoming about 10 vendors in addition to their own craft and merchandise setup. A bake sale and raffles will also be taking place during the event.

Please note that PAOC will be following current CDC guidelines during the event for the safety and comfort of our guests.

