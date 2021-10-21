PCSD Employees Earn Recognition For Milestone Service

PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently recognized its longtime staff members who celebrated milestone years of service to the Firebird school community.

During a staff development day in early September, 30 district employees were lauded for their dedication to the PCSD. The honorees have a combined total of 605 years of service to Phoenix schools.

The following employees were recognized for 15 years of service: Cathy Crutchley, Brian DeLong, Nicole George, Meagan Keib, Lorena LaBrake, Jill Lunn, Justin McArthur, Mary Paye and Joanna Young.

Celebrating 20 years of service were: Helen Abbott, Chris Byrne, Tanya Conklin, Maureen Kelly, Connie Deshaies, Laurie Doss, Jennifer LaBrake, Tim McMonagle, Cathy Nelson, Tami Noel, Allison Stevenson and Andy Quirk.

The 25-year milestone employees were: Lisa Balles, Bob Bryant, Bill Carvel, Chuck Chawgo, Debbie Dufour, Cheryl Connelly, Marla Leitner and Colleen Longley.

To round out the milestones, Terri Adams was recognized for her three decades of service as a special education teacher.

