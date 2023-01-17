Phoenix CSD Cancels P.M. Pre-K, BOCES Today, Jan. 17

January 17, 2023 Contributor
Photo from Phoenix CSD website.

PHOENIX – Following is a message from the Phoenix Central School District:

Please update that Phoenix has no afternoon Pre-K and PM BOCES.

Thanks

