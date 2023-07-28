GARDEN CITY, NY – KAYLEIGH ABBOTT of PHOENIX, NY, was among the undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees at Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements.

ABBOTT earned a Master of Social Work.

Adelphi held its 127th commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates on May 23 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

