PHOENIX, NY – Fifty-four Phoenix Central School District senior student-athletes were honored for their contributions to the Firebird sports program during a year-end ceremony.

Hosted by the Phoenix Sports Boosters, senior athletes, coaches, family members and district personnel were on hand for the recognition and awards presentation. Each athlete received a framed varsity letter, with some earning scholarships, plaques and additional awards.

“Thank you for your dedication, hard work and, more importantly, the support of one another on and off the field – especially over the last 15 months,” said John Jeffries, director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics. “I am truly honored to work with such amazing young men and women. As you graduate, do not forget what you have learned as a teammate and as a student.”

Jeffries encouraged the student-athletes to continue following the path they embarked on as Firebird athletes. He urged them to become leaders in their community and to be responsible citizens.

Following opening remarks, the following awards were presented: Parents of the Year (Holly Fox and Colleen Clark); Pete Zollo “Mr. Baseball” Award (Tyler Redhead); Don and Marcia DenBleyker Awards (Connor Roberts and Jillian Loy); Judi and Doug Graham Awards (Holt Reed and Keaton Renfrew); “Doc” Jones Award (Thomas Uhl and Noah Gordon); Ronald P. Woodruff Outstanding Senior Athlete Award (Emma Clark and Ethan Fox); Section III Scholar Athletes (Brielle DeRoberts and Liam Sweeney); Coach of the Year (all PCSD coaches).

