PHOENIX, NY – Twenty-seven John C. Birdlebough High School students were recently recognized for their success in the classroom and their contributions to their community during a National Honor Society induction ceremony.

“I am so very proud of all these NHS members, current and new, for persevering through the toughest years and still finding time to excel in scholarship, leadership, service and — the ultimate — character,” said JCB NHS advisor Angie Neiss.

The inductees persevered through the pandemic and emerged as exemplary citizens, leaders and scholars. They join existing NHS members who serve the community in a variety of ways each year. The organization helps organize activities such as blood drives, community cleanups and food drives.

“These students make a difference as young leaders in our community,” Neiss said. “I am so proud of them for all they have accomplished.”

Friends, family and Phoenix Central School District staff members joined Neiss and keynote speaker Jim Lynch in congratulating the inductees and imploring them to continue on their path of service. They lauded the inductees, who made their membership official by reciting the NHS oath.

Inductees included Allenmichael Borasky, James Hagg II, Margo Pritting, Emma Bova Alan Jacques, Nathaniel Quaco, Myah Burnham, Autumn Kelly, Ethan Reynolds, Elisabeth Caltibiano, Kaylen Lamphere, Sara Ruetsch, Joshua Carter, Hannah McArthur, Gabbriella Runge, Gabriella Dates, Lia McBurnie, Arlin Russo, Marra DiGiovanni, Lillian MacDonald, Alaina Sutter, Gianna Ende, Caedance Myer, Chloe Thomas, Mia Graham, Macray Pelton and Luke Zellar.

