PHOENIX, NY – A food collection effort in the Phoenix Central School District helped make spirits brighter this holiday season for community members in need.

Students and staff members from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School and John C. Birdlebough High School donated hundreds of nonperishable food items in recently as part of the effort. On December 9, they worked alongside members of the Lions Club to assemble food baskets for local families.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed and wish everyone a wonderful holiday season,” said JCB physical education teacher Angie Neiss, who helped coordinate the fundraiser.

