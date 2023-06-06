Phoenix Students Witness Transformation Through StoryFaces Presentation

June 6, 2023 Contributor
Emerson J. Dillon Middle School students show off their “story faces” after an art-in-education presentation. Photo provided by CiTi.

PHOENIX, NY – Dozens of Emerson J. Dillon Middle School students recently transformed into storybook characters during a visit from artist and storyteller Christopher Agostino.

The arts-in-education presentation for sixth and eighth-graders provided students with an opportunity to hear animated tales of world cultures while Agostino simultaneously painted students’ faces to become characters from each story. His tales ranged from themes of heroism to the supernatural, with some even based on Greek mythology.

Artist and storyteller Christopher Agostino transforms the face of an EJD student during his StoryFaces presentation. Photo provided by CiTi.

In addition to the tales of heroism, Agostino provided students with a comprehensive lesson, said art teacher Beth Pritchard.

“His performances connected perfectly to several of the lessons we have taught in the art curriculum,” Pritchard said. “He talked about the importance of colors and icons to represent symbols and meaning in art. His stories ranged from a variety of different cultures from around the world and really made that historical connection that we talk about in class. This was a great way to incorporate everything into one presentation.”

