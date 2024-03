PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix VFW is hosting a Memorial Day weekend event on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 – 28. The event will include live music, food, drinks, games and rides. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Phoenix VFW is also hosting their annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29 beginning at noon.

