OSWEGO COUNTY – Calling all divers, boaters, anglers, paddlers, birders and photographers! Grab your camera and capture your experiences in the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. Then, share your adventures online in a nationwide photo contest.

The annual competition is hosted by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (ONMS) and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Photographers of all skill levels – aged 13 years and older – are invited to participate.

Pictures can be submitted in any of the following four categories:

Sanctuary Recreation: shows responsible recreation on, in or near the proposed sanctuary, such as swimming, boating, paddling, diving or enjoying the beach.

Sanctuary Views: shows the scenic beauty of the sanctuaries, including sunrises, sunsets and weather photos.

Sanctuary Life: shows sanctuary inhabitants such as birds, fish and marine mammals. Follow NOAA wildlife viewing guidelines at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/wildlife-viewing/ to ensure inhabitants are not disturbed.

Sanctuaries at Home: shows the photographer's personal connection to the sanctuary, such as stewardship activities or sanctuary-related artwork.

Photographers may use one Google form to submit up to 10 photographs. Find the online form at https://forms.gle/teHRzYrds8exxEQE6 or send photos in an email to [email protected].

Each photo must be a minimum of 1200 pixels on the long edge and contain no watermarks. They must also include the photographer’s name, date and location of the snapshot, and a brief description of the image.

Submissions for the ‘Sanctuary Life’ category should include the species name (if known) and the kind of camera/lens used and approximate distance from the subject to ensure best wildlife photography practices.

Winning photographs will be announced in October 2023 and featured in the “Earth is Blue” magazine and social media campaign in 2024.

Learn more about national marine sanctuaries by following NOAA’s Office of NMS on social media. Photographers are encouraged to tell their friends about the contest on social media by using #ILoveMySanctuary and #RecreateResponsibly.

For more information about the photo contest, go to: https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/photo-contest.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=GovDelivery or email [email protected].

The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary encompasses more than 1,700 square miles in eastern Lake Ontario. It will protect and showcase dozens of shipwrecks and other historically significant underwater assets. NOAA announced its intent to designate the marine sanctuary in April 2019, and in mid-2021 released draft documents related to the proposed sanctuary. For more information on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

