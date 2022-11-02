PHOENIX, NY – Students poured into the gymnasium of Michael A. Maroun Elementary School in Phoenix on Halloween to attend their first in-person assembly in years.

Organized by the physical education department, this assembly aimed to celebrate the results of the recent Cereal Challenge event that benefitted charity.

“The driving force behind the Cereal Challenge is to support families within our community and build cooperation, which is one of our Path To Greatness attributes,” said Assistant Principal Stephanie Critelli-Locke. “In total we collected approximately 850 boxes of cereal that will be donated to Erin’s Angels and be given directly to the families in our community.”

As a reward for their exemplary behavior, Path to Greatness student award winners were able to compete against teachers in a building competition in which they built towers and structures using cereal boxes.

“We are incredibly proud and thankful for the generosity of our community,” said Alice Benjamin, a physical education teacher at MAM. “It was a great day overall. Our first in-person assembly in years and we came together as a community to support each other through our Cereal Challenge.”

