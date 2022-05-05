Planning Underway For United Way’s Day Of Caring

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County representatives recently met with Rich Burritt to begin planning for the annual “Day of Caring” events, which will be held on June 9 and July 19.

The Day of Caring is an annual day (or days) of action that connects teams of volunteers with nonprofits from across Oswego County. Volunteers roll up their sleeves and provide much-needed manpower to complete projects that have been initiated by United Way and their corporate partner, Burritt Motors.

Day of Caring also provides vital support needed to accomplish projects that many non-profit organizations may not have the resources to complete. United Way invites local businesses to join in to provide volunteers and for local nonprofit agencies that need assistance to reach out.

“We are looking for partners who are invested in their community and take corporate responsibility and service seriously,” said Patrick Dewine, Executive Director. “This year’s Day of Caring is going to make such a difference to our local nonprofits, but we can only accomplish our goals when volunteers lend a helping hand and help make an impact. We also encourage businesses to contact us if they would like to develop a Day of Caring event for their employees to focus on a different or smaller project.”

In 2021, Day of Caring volunteers helped spruce up and make house repairs for 10 homes of vulnerable senior citizens, including painting, trimming, mulching, planting flowers and other outdoor needs to assist the resident. Day of Caring volunteers came together for a second project at Child Advocacy Center to repair, update and beautify the outside of their building, located in Fulton, NY.

“I am always amazed how grateful the agencies and facilities are that have been the recipients of the Day of Caring,” said Rich Burritt, president and owner of Burritt Motors. “Burritt Motors’ volunteers love doing this work and look forward to it every year.”

United Way and Burritt Motors have a goal to recruit 100 volunteers for the June 9 and July 19 “Day of Caring” events and are encouraging local companies and caring citizens to join in and help make our community a better and more beautiful place to live.

All volunteers will be offered breakfast and Day of Caring T-shirt and can choose to work a morning shift (8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.), an afternoon shift (12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or the full day. Burritt Motors and their team will provide all supplies and equipment.

United Way requests that volunteers call 315-593-1900, option 2 to sign up to volunteer by Tuesday, May 31.

