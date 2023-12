FULTON – Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 is the Pratt House Museum’s Annual Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale. It’s happening rain or shine on the front lawn of the Pratt House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This has been a great fundraiser for us. Begin bringing items you would like to donate on August 24. No clothes, drinking glasses or mugs, please.

We sincerely thank you for your donations and your participation.

For more information call 315-598-4616.

