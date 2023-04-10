OSWEGO COUNTY—Oswego Music Hall continues its Open Mic Friday series on April 14. Shows begin at 7:00 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30.

Guest Host Joe B. Henson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by a cash or check donation.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Joe B. Henson is a singer/songwriter from the Finger Lakes region. He is a cofounder of the now defunct Syracuse area bands: Casual Dogs and Tipp Hillbillies. Joe currently plays in several bands including: Two Hour Delay, Jodogs and Jenny & Joe (to name a few). He has written and recorded dozens of songs and won a SAMMY award for his bass work on the Syracuse based band, Off the Ground’s debut recording.

Scheduling guest hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert.

The spring season continues with Steve Watson opening for Open Mic on April 28.

The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, Facebook, Instagram, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2023 Music Hall Calendar 45th Season

Winter/Spring 2023

Open Mic Guest Host

April 14 Joe Henson

28 Steve Watson

National Stage

April 15 Loren Barrigar w/ his son, LJ Barrigar. James Horan opens

29 Burns Sisters Band

May 13 Season Finale featuring Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp

The Hook Songwriter Series

April 21 Cam Caruso, Gary Carpe

