NYS – Palermo Villa, Inc. is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on 17.95 oz. PICS Frozen Pizzeria Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, with UPC 41735 07771 and expiration date of 11/28/22. The manufacturer is recalling this product due to the potential presence of metal in the bacon ingredient.

Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at [email protected].

Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

