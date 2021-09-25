OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall continues its 2021-22 season featuring the prolific storyteller Mike Powell on Saturday, October 2.

With a vintage voice and a chest full of hauntingly heartfelt songs, Mike Powell is the underground messenger of blue-collar soul. Each night the lights go up, this pioneering poet lets his guard down and allows the fervently fearless stories to come to life. His comfort behind a microphone and unique brand of atomic folk creates a vibe that warms the room like a long-ago fire burning hot inside a cabin in the woods. Further information and videos are found on Facebook or YouTube.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website or stop at the River’s End Bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday leads off the weekend on October 1, with guest host Marc Warner, lead vocalist with the Cool Kids and Hokum Brothers. Warner begins the evening at 7 p.m. followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. Further information and videos are found on Warner’s Facebook.

The season continues on October 23 when Nancy Kelly will perform. Further information and videos are found on her website pr Facebook.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID-19 precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines. It will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID-19 test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, its website or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2021-22 Music Hall Events Calendar

Fall 2021 National Stage 44th season begins

Sept. 11 Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

Oct. 2 Mike Powell

Oct. 23 Nancy Kelly

Nov. 6 The Honey Dewdrops

Nov. 20 The McKrells

Dec. 4 Windborne

Winter/Spring 2022

Jan. 15 Peter Mulvey

Jan. 29 Driftwood

Feb. 12 Ruddy Well Band

Feb. 26 Jamcrackers

March 12 Mad Agnes

March 26 Ceili Rain

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens

April 23 Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

May 7 Bill Staines

May 21 Finale – The Sea the Sea w/Emerging Artist Showcase

