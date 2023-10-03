Public Invited to Community Conversations on Opioid Use Disorder

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Opioid Response Consortium (OCORC) and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) host a series of community conversations about opioid use disorder and the stigma surrounding it.

The events serve as opportunities for the public to learn about how the OCORC supports residents with opioid use disorder and their families. It also discusses stigma and ways to reduce it in communities. Discussions are interactive and include portraits and videos.

The conversations will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following Thursdays:

5: Connection Point, 198 W. First St., Oswego

19: Catholic Charities, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton

2: Pulaski Welcome Center, 96 Bella Rd., Pulaski

16: Connection Point, 198 W. First St., Oswego

30: Connection Point, 198 W. First St., Oswego

14: Catholic Charities, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton

All community members are welcome to attend, and registration is recommended.

To register for one of the dates, visit

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=Lx01IUfcHEayuM7DXjsc7kplv-nmWH5DlPLChmrBmbxUQlo3TDMwSUtFQTNRNjY1RksyVUpBUkYwMy4u

For more information, contact the Oswego County Opioid Response Consortium at 315-342-7532 ext. 1646.

