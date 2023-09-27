Pulaski Students Attend 35th Annual Conservation Field Day

OSWEGO COUNTY – Selkirk Shores State Park was packed with eager and curious students recently during the 35th annual Oswego County Conservation Field Day.

Hosted by the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, this all day event aims to educate students through various interactive presentations and workshops. Students learn all about the ecosystems around them, as well as the flora and fauna that inhabit them.

“I really enjoyed seeing all the different types of animals we have near us,” said one excited Pulaski fifth grader. “Learning how to use a kayak was also very fun!”

The Conservation Field Day was made possible by the many local volunteers who offered their time and expertise to teach students all about the environments and biomes that can be found throughout Oswego County.

