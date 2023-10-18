Pulaski’s St. James Episcopal Church Completes Renovations

After a lengthy period of fundraising and construction, parishioners are once again able to worship in the church’s sanctuary. Rising up after a disastrous ceiling collapse, St. James’ Episcopal Church, quite possibly Pulaski’s oldest congregation, has renewed its sanctuary from floor to ceiling and created a welcoming new ramp to accommodate parishioners facing mobility challenges. The new construction, completed by several local contractors, will allow the venerated church to continue serving Northern Oswego County for at least another 150 years.

