Pulaski’s St. James Episcopal Church Completes Renovations

October 18, 2023 Mike Johnson
Fran Taplin, Marilyn Howe, and Parish Priest Rev. Shelly Banner gather to celebrate the completed renovations at St. James. photo by Michael F. Johnson/NorthLightPhotoMedia for OswegoCountyToday.Com

After a lengthy period of fundraising and construction, parishioners are once again able to worship in the church’s sanctuary. Rising up after a disastrous ceiling collapse, St. James’ Episcopal Church, quite possibly Pulaski’s oldest congregation, has renewed its sanctuary from floor to ceiling and created a welcoming new ramp to accommodate parishioners facing mobility challenges. The new construction, completed by several local contractors, will allow the venerated church to continue serving Northern Oswego County for at least another 150 years.

